ATG Public House

We are still offering carry-out service for both food and beer.
For carry-out service, please call
502-409-9866
Sunday - Saturday | 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
1576 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
Orders take 15-20 minutes and guests should park in front of Public House with flashers on for free parking!
Don’t forget this includes carry-out on packaged beer and cocktails! Must be 21+ to order beer. We check IDs upon pick-up.

1576 Bardstown RD

Popular Items

Dirty Vegan$10.00
Beyond Meat patty grilled, topped with vegan cheese, red onion, lettuce, pickles, Dusseldorf mustard and ketchup on a vegan toasted bun
Pretzel$8.00
Bavarian pretzel served with pimento cheese and Dusseldorf mustard
Fish Sandwich$11.00
Smokehouse Burger$12.00
Two beef patties grilled, topped with American cheese and bacon, dressed with caramelized onions, house aioli and pickles on a toasted bun
Dirty Burger$10.00
Two beef patties grilled and dressed with red onion, lettuce, pickles, and AtG secret sauce on a toasted bun-add USA cheese ($1), pepper jack ($1.5), white cheddar ($1.5), blue ($2), goat ($2) -add bacon ($2) -add an egg ($1)
Side of Fries$3.00
Brussels Sprouts$3.50
crispy sprouts tossed in our special house-made pickled garlic sauce
Dirty Junior$7.00
Single patty grilled and dressed with red onion, lettuce, pickles, and AtG secret sauce on a toasted bun -add USA cheese ($1), pepper jack ($1.5), white cheddar ($1.5), blue ($2), goat ($2) -add bacon ($2) -add an egg ($1)
Basket of Fries$5.00
Albuquerque Burger$12.00
Two beef patties grilled, topped with pepper jack cheese, dressed with grilled hatch chilies and superfly spicy aioli on a toasted bun
1576 Bardstown RD

Louisville KY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
