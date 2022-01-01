Go
Aga's Restaurant & Catering has been serving authentic zabiha halal Indian and Pakistani cuisine in Houston since 2001 . Our menu is available for dine-in, carry-out, delivery (UberEats & DoorDash) and we specialize in small and large elegant catering. We serve authentic Indian and Pakistani food, including popular vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. From GRILLED GOAT CHOPS and BIRYANIS to SIZZLERS and CURRIES, experience Houston's best Indian and Pakistani zabiha halal cuisine at Aga's Restaurant

11842 Wilcrest Drive

Popular Items

Tawa Chapati$1.50
Thin, flat whole wheat bread prepared in tawa.
Goat Biryani$14.99
Traditional Pakistani dish made with seasoned long-grained rice layered with tender goat and cooked in a thick gravy.
Plain Basmati Rice$3.99
Plain basmati rice.
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.99
Chunks of spicy marinated chicken pieces grilled in a tandoor and finished in a creamy tomato sauce.
Grilled Goat Chops$24.99
The most popular Grilled Goat Chops in Texas. You have to try it to believe it!
Chicken Biryani$12.99
Traditional Pakistani dish made with seasoned long-grain rice layered with chicken cooked in a thick gravy.
Naan$1.50
Tandoor-baked white flour bread served with a touch of butter.
Veg Samosa (2pc)$2.99
Deep-fried, flaky pastry filled with potatoes, onions and Indian spices.
Garlic Naan$1.99
Tandoor baked white flour bread seasoned with fresh garlic and cilantro, and served with a touch of butter
Chicken Makhani$12.99
Aga's most popular chicken curry dish! Boneless chicken marinated in herbs and spices, grilled in a tandoor and finished in a creamy tomato sauce.
Location

11842 Wilcrest Drive

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
