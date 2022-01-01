Aga's Restaurant & Catering has been serving authentic zabiha halal Indian and Pakistani cuisine in Houston since 2001 . Our menu is available for dine-in, carry-out, delivery (UberEats & DoorDash) and we specialize in small and large elegant catering. We serve authentic Indian and Pakistani food, including popular vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. From GRILLED GOAT CHOPS and BIRYANIS to SIZZLERS and CURRIES, experience Houston's best Indian and Pakistani zabiha halal cuisine at Aga's Restaurant



11842 Wilcrest Drive