Go
Toast

Agate Alley Bistro

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1461 E 19th Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (873 reviews)

Popular Items

The Agate Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, garbanzos, onions, tomatoes, hazelnuts and Parmesan cheese.
Banh Mi$14.00
Tom yum pork sausage, ginger-pickled bell peppers, cucumber, radish, cilantro, spicey aioli, sourdough baguette.
Kid's Mac & Cheese$6.00
Our delectably famous mac & cheese, minus the caramelized onions
Caesar Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, house caesar dressing, garlic herb wrap. Psst … Smoked Salmon Caesar Wraps are really tasty too!
Lamb Pastrami Reuben$16.00
House-cured and smoked leg of lamb pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing, grilled spiral rye.
Kid's Corny Dog$5.50
Honey whole grain battered chicken hot dog, fried to a golden brown and served with skinny fries.
Nate’s a Jerk$16.00
Zesty jerk chicken, avocado, tomato, greens, mango-ginger chutney, garlic aioli, toasted ciabatta.
NW Mac & Cheese$12.00
Elbow noodles, caramelized sweet onions, five cheeses. Add Chicken or Smoked Salmon 4
Tony's a Turkey$16.00
Smoked turkey breast, bacon, cranberry relish, melted brie, red onion, arugula, kaiser bun.
BLT w/ Avoc$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1461 E 19th Ave

Eugene WA

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Big Burger

No reviews yet

lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb of fresh cascade farms natural beef, fresh baked brioche buns, local cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup. please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

Prince Puckler's Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Scooping in Eugene since 1975

Hey, Neighbor!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

little big burger

No reviews yet

lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb of fresh cascade farms natural beef, fresh baked brioche buns, local cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup. please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston