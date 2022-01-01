Go
Toast

Agave Taco & Tequila Casa

Agave Taco and Tequila Casa is a locally-owned restaurant specializing in Mexican-inspired food and drinks. We're located in Maple Tree Place in Williston. Come see us and bring the gang!

28 Walnut St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Taco - Carnitas$4.50
Mojo pork, slaw, pickled fresnos & chimichurri
Enchiladas$16.00
Four baked corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and smothered in red sauce. Topped with cheese and chives & served with two sides Add chicken, carnitas, or ground beef
Carnitas$12.50
Carnitas or Grilled Chicken, red cabbage, pickled fresnos, Mexican corn salad, pico de gallo and cilantro
Nachos Modelo$13.50
Carnitas, pulled chicken, or ground beef, queso, avocado, black beans, pico de gallo, fresnos, jalapenos, pickled red onion, and crema
Chips and Red Salsa$4.00
Homemade Roja Salsa with house Tortilla Chips
Carne Asada$13.00
Grass fed hanger steak, pico de gallo, avocado, radish, mango, cotija cheese
Queso$8.00
Homemade Queso with poblanos and chilis, house tortilla chips
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
White flour tortilla with melted cheese
Chimichanga$15.50
Choice of chicken or carnitas with refried beans, rice and cheese. Served over a bed of iceberg and pico de gallo. Choice of Roja or Verde sauce
Any 3 Tacos / 2 Sides$16.50
See full menu

Location

28 Walnut St

Williston VT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THE VT TAP HOUSE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bliss Bee WILLISTON

No reviews yet

WILLISTON
Fast casual counter service in a super relaxed setting. Locally sourced burgers, grain bowls, and protein rich salads for dine in or take out via convenient online ordering.

Sakura Sushi and Kitchen

No reviews yet

Thank you! See you again!

Chef's Corner

No reviews yet

With over forty years of combined experience in the culinary industry, the founders Jozef Harrewyn and Scott Sorrell are committed to providing excellent service, followed by great food. We are an International style Cafe featuring breakfast, lunch and brunch seven days a week. Chef’s corner also features fresh baked cakes, pastries and sweets that will please any palate. We are a specialty caterer-efficient, dependable, and prepared to advise you on any occasion.
Our wait staff is knowledgeable and our chef’s professionally trained.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston