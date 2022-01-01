Agave Bandido
We are Agave Bandido! Your new favorite Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar!
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
14531 SW 5th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
14531 SW 5th St
Pembroke Pines FL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Havana Pembroke
Spend Un Dia En La Habana at home or office and relive the glory and glamour of old Cuba during the 1950s.
Casa Espana
Spanish Cuisine
The Brass Tap
Great Times. Well Crafted.
Brimstone Woodfire Grill
Come in and enjoy!