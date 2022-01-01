Go
Toast

Agave Bandido

We are Agave Bandido! Your new favorite Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar!

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

14531 SW 5th St • $$

Avg 3.6 (831 reviews)

Popular Items

Combo Tacos$15.00
Mix-N-Match Any 3 Tacos!
Steak Quesadilla$16.00
Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses
Beef Burrito$14.00
Stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro
Adobo Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses
4oz Guac$4.00
Elote Street Corn$8.00
Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese, & Chili Powder
Carne Asada Tacos$15.00
Birria Tacos$12.00
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Corn Tortilla Chips served with our House Salsa & Spicy Salsa Verde
Chicken Nachos$13.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Ancho Cheese Sauce, Monterey & Colby Jack Cheese, Black Beans topped with guac, avocado cream, and Pico De Gallo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14531 SW 5th St

Pembroke Pines FL

Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Havana Pembroke

No reviews yet

Spend Un Dia En La Habana at home or office and relive the glory and glamour of old Cuba during the 1950s.

Casa Espana

No reviews yet

Spanish Cuisine

The Brass Tap

No reviews yet

Great Times. Well Crafted.

Brimstone Woodfire Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston