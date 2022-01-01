Lewes Oyster House

Located in the historic district, Lewes Oyster House honors the rich heritage of ubiquitous and democratic oyster consumption in 18th and 19th century Middle Atlantic taverns and oyster houses. We serve simple tavern fare, expertly prepared with fresh, regionally-sourced ingredients along with crisp lagers, interesting wines, and artisanal cocktails. All that, and a whole lot of love.

