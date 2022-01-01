Go
Agave

Avocado & Mango$15.95
Steak Tacos$21.00
Chicken Burrito$19.50
Pot De Creme TO GO$13.50
Farmers Quesadilla$15.50

137 2nd Street

Lewes DE

Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Nectar

Come on in and enjoy!

Lewes Oyster House

Located in the historic district, Lewes Oyster House honors the rich heritage of ubiquitous and democratic oyster consumption in 18th and 19th century Middle Atlantic taverns and oyster houses. We serve simple tavern fare, expertly prepared with fresh, regionally-sourced ingredients along with crisp lagers, interesting wines, and artisanal cocktails. All that, and a whole lot of love.

Touch of Italy - Lewes

Simply Italian!
Trattoria
Salumeria
Pasticciera

Wheelhouse

WATERFRONT DINING
CASUAL DINING

