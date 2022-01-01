Go
Toast

Agave Side Bar

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SALADS

13 State of Mind St • $$

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)

Popular Items

Bbq Pulled Pork Taco$6.95
Tender Beef Brisket Taco$6.95
Ahi Tuna Rice Bowl$11.95
Shredded Chicken Taco$5.95
Mahi Mahi Taco$6.95
Blk Chicken Rice Bowl$10.95
Guacamole/Chips$6.95
Ahi Tuna Taco$6.95
Add on Chicken Taco$5.00
Delicious Mexican Street Corn$3.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

13 State of Mind St

Bluffton SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sippin Cow Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FARM Bluffton

No reviews yet

Inspired by the seasonal bounty of local produce and cultural traditions from around the world, we offer refined cuisine in a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The Bluffton Room

No reviews yet

In appreciation for your support, please enter PROMO code " curbside " at checkout to receive 15% off your entire order.

Bluffton Brauhaus

No reviews yet

We are Alfred and Volker Kettering, 2 of the 3 brothers that grew up in a little village in SW Germany. We learned to appreciate quality food from the finest chef we have ever known, our mother.
Many of the recipes we prepare in the Brauhaus are hers, with maybe a little modification or two to make them our own. We know she would approve.
Come early. Stay late. A Brauhaus is a meeting place to relax after work, enjoy good food, and share a laugh or two late into the night. Both our parents and grandparents owned a Brauhaus and we are committed to bringing an authentic experience to the lowcountry.
We hope we see you soon.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston