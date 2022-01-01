Go
Toast

Agave-Tacos-Tequila-Mezcal

Come in and enjoy! Like us on Facebook "Agave Tacos" show it to us before ordering on your next visit and get a Free Medium Guacamole.

6048 W 159th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beans (8 oz)$3.00
Gorditas$3.99
Handmade corn tortilla stuffed with chihuahua cheese and your choice of meat: al pastor, carnitas, ground beef, pulled chicken, grilled chicken, steak: $0.50 upcharge. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and queso fresco
Tacos$2.99
Soft corn or flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat: al pastor, carnitas, pulled chicken, ground beef, or upgrade to steak or grilled chicken: $0.50. Toppings style: Mexican style: onions & cilantro or American style: lettuce, tomato, cheese
Agave Burrito$8.99
El burrito más grande, stuffed large flour tortilla with your choice of meat: al pastor, pulled chicken, chorizo, ground beef, or carnitas, rice, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Upgrade to steak or grilled chicken: +$1.00
Enchiladas Suizas$13.99
Three rolled up corn tortillas with your choice of filling: ground beef, pulled chicken or cheese. Topped with our traditional enchilada red sauce, melted cheese, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with rice and beans w/ cheese.
Chips & Salsa$2.99
Rice (8 oz)$3.00
Chips
Fresh Guacamole Appetizer$8.99
Guacamole with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime, salt, and jalapeños. Made fresh daily.
Taco Dinner$12.99
Soft corn or flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat: al pastor, carnitas, pulled chicken, ground beef, or upgrade to steak or grilled chicken: $0.50. Toppings style: Mexican style: onions & cilantro or American style: lettuce, tomato, cheese. Served with rice and refried beans
See full menu

Location

6048 W 159th St

Oak Forest IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Exclusive Pour

No reviews yet

Bourbon & Wine Bar

Fry the Coop

No reviews yet

"come get your happiness"

Avocado Theory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pekoe & Bean

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston