Agave Uptown - Oakland
Come in and enjoy!
2135 Franklin Street
Location
2135 Franklin Street
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hotbird
Nashville hot chicken & craft beer!
Shinmai
Come in and enjoy!
Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi
ITANI RAMEN - Japanese izakaya for everyone in the heart of Uptown Oakland. Ramen, rice bowls, and housemade gyoza alongside cocktails, sake, and an extensive selection of Japanese whisky.
NIKKEI SUSHI- Chef Kyle Itani's new takeout only sushi restaurant. Find us under the same roof as Itani Ramen.
Sobre Mesa
Oakland’s Premiere Afro-Latin Cocktail Lounge