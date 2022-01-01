Go
Agave 2 GoGo

All the food you know and love from downtown, now available to go or dine-in just off exit 4!

TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

606 Brakke Drive suite A • $$

Avg 5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

Bone In Wings$20.00
Local All Natural Fresh Jumbo Whole Chicken Wings / Carrot Sticks / Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing
Street Tacos$16.00
Shredded Romaine Lettuce / Cheddar & Jack Cheeses / White Onion / Cilantro / Lime Wedges / Side of Laredo and Sour Cream
Choice: Pork Carnitas or Chicken Carnitas
Cheese Curds$12.00
Fresh Ellsworth White Cheddar Cheese Curds / New Glarus Spotted Cow Beer Batter / Blackberry Ketchup
1\\2 Nacho$16.00
Local Yellow Corn Tortillas /Pico de Gallo / Roasted Sweet Corn Black Bean Salsa / Laredo Ranch / Local Hydro Greens / Sour Cream/ Roasted Jalapeno Salsa
Choice of: Pork Carnitas or Chicken Carnitas
Chimichanga$17.00
Flour Tortilla / Borracho Beans / Spanish Rice / Jack & Cheddar Cheeses / Sour Cream
Choice of: Pork Carnitas or Chicken Carnitas
Chipotle Bacon Shrimp Tacos$19.00
Pan Roasted Shrimp / Chipotle Bacon Salsa / Local Hydro Greens / Chipotle Aioli
Memphis Style Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Pork Carnitas / Carolina BBQ Sauce / Slaw
Buffalo Salad$14.00
Local Revol Spring Greens / Pico de Gallo / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Banana Peppers / Carrots / Red Onion / Tossed with Bleu Cheese Dressing
Memphis Slyders$9.00
Pork Carnitas / House BBQ Sauce / Slaw / House Made Pickles
Side Fries$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

606 Brakke Drive suite A

Hudson WI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Paddy’s Pub and Boxty House

No reviews yet

Cozy, casual, comfort food!
Irish favorites, American flavors, relaxing pub and family dining! Friendly owners and tremendous staff working hard to ensure your experience is memorable.

Pedro’s del Este

No reviews yet

Join us for craft cocktails and delightful Spanish and Cuban-influenced dining.

San Pedro Cafe

No reviews yet

A taste of the Caribbean in downtown Hudson, WI. Join us for a little taste of Island Time.

Barker’s Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Barker's is a downtown Hudson classic! Join us to enjoy a "bistro of a tavern".

