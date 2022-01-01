Agave 2 GoGo
All the food you know and love from downtown, now available to go or dine-in just off exit 4!
TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
606 Brakke Drive suite A • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
606 Brakke Drive suite A
Hudson WI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Paddy’s Pub and Boxty House
Cozy, casual, comfort food!
Irish favorites, American flavors, relaxing pub and family dining! Friendly owners and tremendous staff working hard to ensure your experience is memorable.
Pedro’s del Este
Join us for craft cocktails and delightful Spanish and Cuban-influenced dining.
San Pedro Cafe
A taste of the Caribbean in downtown Hudson, WI. Join us for a little taste of Island Time.
Barker’s Bar & Grill
Barker's is a downtown Hudson classic! Join us to enjoy a "bistro of a tavern".