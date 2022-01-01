Go
Toast

The Agency Kitchen & Bar

The Agency is your go-to restaurant with a group of friends, your kids, your parents, a date or by yourself.
We want you to feel comfortable doing you at The Agency. Because here, you represent yourself.

1140 Parkside Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beef Tacos$11.00
3 SEASONED GROUND BEEF TACOS, SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS AND TOPPED WITH SHREDDED CHEESE, LETTUCE, FRESH PICO DE GALLO, AND CILANTRO CREMA
Cobb Salad$12.00
ROMAINE AND ICEBERG MIX WITH TOMATO, AVOCADO, EGG, CHOPPED BACON AND BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES. SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE DRESSING
Buffalo Chicken Dip$11.00
CREAMY, SPICY CHICKEN DIP SERVED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS, TOPPED WITH SCALLIONS
Funnel Cake Fries$8.00
Chicken & Waffles$13.00
FRIED TENDERS IN SECRET AGENT BREADING WITH WAFFLE FRIES SERVED WITH MAPLE SYRUP
Cheeseburger Sliders$11.00
THREE BEEF SLIDERS WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, WHITE ONIONS AND SECRET AGENT SAUCE
Shrimp Tacos$12.00
3 BLACKENED SHRIMP TACOS SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS, FRESH CILANTRO, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CILANTRO CREMA
See full menu

Location

1140 Parkside Main St

Cary NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Diced

No reviews yet

Have a nice day!

Sushi at the Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Farm Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pure Juicery Bar - Cary

No reviews yet

We are 100% vegan-vegetarian restaurant that where we serve comfort food and celebrate vegetables.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston