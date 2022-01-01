The Agency Kitchen & Bar
The Agency is your go-to restaurant with a group of friends, your kids, your parents, a date or by yourself.
We want you to feel comfortable doing you at The Agency. Because here, you represent yourself.
1140 Parkside Main St
Popular Items
Location
1140 Parkside Main St
Cary NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Diced
Have a nice day!
Sushi at the Park
Come in and enjoy!
La Farm Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Pure Juicery Bar - Cary
We are 100% vegan-vegetarian restaurant that where we serve comfort food and celebrate vegetables.