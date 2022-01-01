Go
The Agency Kitchen & Bar

The Agency is your go-to restaurant with a group of friends, your kids, your parents, a date or by yourself.
We want you to feel comfortable doing you at The Agency. Because here, you represent yourself.

14775 Lyons Rd.

Popular Items

10 Wings$14.00
TEN WINGS FRIED CRISPY SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH. WING SAUCE CHOICES: CAROLINA GOLD, BUFFALO, HOT, OR THAI CHILI
Chicken Tacos$12.00
3 CHARGRILLED CHICKEN TACOS SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS
AND TOPPED WITH SHREDDED CHEESE, LETTUCE, FRESH PICO
DE GALLO, AND CILANTRO CREMA
Shrimp Tacos$12.00
3 BLACKENED SHRIMP TACOS SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS, FRESH CILANTRO, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CILANTRO CREMA
Cheeseburger Sliders$11.00
THREE BEEF SLIDERS WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, WHITE ONIONS AND SECRET AGENT SAUCE
Cinn Dusted Churros$8.00
BBQ Gold Chicken Pizza$16.00
CHICKEN, CAROLINA GOLD BBQ SAUCE, AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE TOPPED WITH RED ONION
Agency Burger$14.00
GRILLED TO TEMPERATURE, TOPPED WITH BOURBON ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEDDAR AND SWISS CHEESES WITH SECRET AGENT SAUCE
Delray Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
