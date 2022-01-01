Go
Agi's Counter

Eastern European inspired counter serving breakfast, lunch, and pastries.

818 Franklin Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pogacsa$11.00
Hungarian Dill Biscuit with Fried Egg, Alpine Cheddar, & Mayo
Beets & Fennel$7.00
Chopped beets bathed in a fermented garlic honey, topped with a horseradish cream and finished with a crown of “fennel mess”.
Nokedli Soup$9.00
Chicken Broth with Nokedli, Garlic, Caraway & Dill. Nokedli is a soft pillowy little pasta made with egg, milk and flour. We’ve simply added it to our poaching broth we use for our chicken and showered it with dill and some ground caraway.
Gerbeaud Cake$4.00
Thin alternating layers of yeasted cake, chopped walnuts and apricot jam. Topped with chocolate ganache and sea salt.
Ferdinand Buns$6.00
Soft vanilla-butter snails. Think of it like a morning sticky bun, but with vanilla!
Cappuccino$5.00
8 oz
Lebarkase Sandwich$16.00
Fried Egg, Pork Pate, Pear Mostarda, Frisee & Pickled Peppers. Served on Griddled Potato Bread
Location

818 Franklin Avenue

Brooklyn NY

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:15 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:15 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:15 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

