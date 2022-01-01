Go
Agnello's

Kitchen is open from 9am-3pmDaily------------------------
Market is open from 9am-4pmDaily-----------------------

1801 Central Avenue

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$2.75
10" Seeded$11.49
Build Your Own Sandwich on a 10" seeded roll!
Chicken Wings$11.99
Classic Bone-in Steam Cooked and Fried Chicken Wings dressed in our Signature "Cheech" Aioli or Buffalo Sauce and served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese on the side!
The Gardenia$13.49
Ovengold Roasted Turkey Breast , Applewood Smoked Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Sharp Cheddar Cheese on a 10 in. Italian Roll with a layer of Spicy Chipotle Mayo.
10" Plain$11.49
Build Your Own Sandwich on a 10" plain roll!
French Fries$4.99
The Agnello$13.99
Imported Prosciutto di Parma aged 18 months, Hot Capicola, Sweet Sopressata, Provolone, Dried Oregano and Olive Oil and Vinegar on a 10 in. Seeded Semolina Roll with Tomato and Shredded Lettuce
The Cheech$10.99
London Broil Roast Beef topped with fresh Arugula, with a layer of homemade Horseradish Garlic Aioli on top of a toasted Onion Roll.
The Caruso$13.99
Fresh Mozzarella with Arugula and Tomato on a Rosemary Focaccia Bread with a layer of Basil Pesto, Olive Oil, and a Balsamic Glaze
Truffle Ricotta Pizza$12.99
A housemade tomato sauce with a hint of jalapeno and garlic topped with mozzarella, ricotta cheese, and finished with a black truffle oil.
Location

1801 Central Avenue

Barnegat Light NJ

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
