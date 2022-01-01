Go
Toast

Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery

Agnes is a restaurant and cheesery in Pasadena, California from chef/owners Vanessa and Thomas Tilaka Kalb, inspired by the timeless tradition of gathering around a table with loved ones to share good food, good drinks and of course, excellent cheese. Rooted in classic American regional cooking, the menu takes an honest and elevated approach on nostalgia and comfort.

40 W Green St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese - Small (10-15 people)$100.00
Assortment of soft & hard cheeses (unless otherwise requested), dried fruit, fresh fruit, seasonal preserve, quicos (Spanish corn nuts), and 1 box of crackers.
*Photos are examples
Rustic Olive Oil & Sel Gris Flatbread$7.00
Light and flaky, made with extra virgin olive oil and grey sea salt from France.
Olives$7.00
italian olive mix, rosemary, calabrian chili, lemon, garlic
$50 Gift Box$50.00
Rustic Bakery Crackers
Artisan Jam or Honey
Choice of: Soft Cheese or Hard Cheese
Choice of: Sparkling wine, White wine or Red wine
*photos are examples, items may vary
Parker House Rolls (Take & Bake)$8.00
Buttered and ready to roll!
(These will be frozen and they will need time to proof and bake)
Small: feeds 4
Large: feeds 6
*Cast iron not included
**Order now until 12/21 for pick-up on 12/23 or 12/24 between 11am-2pm only
Combo - Medium (15-20 people)$135.00
Assortment of soft & hard cheese (unless otherwise requested), cured meats, dried fruit, fresh fruit, seasonal preserve, stone ground mustard, quicos (Spanish corn nuts), cornichons, and 1 box of crackers.
*Photos are examples
Green Bean Casserole (Take & Bake)$12.00
Fresh green beans, mushroom caramel, French fried onions
Small: feeds 4
Large: feeds 6
**Order now until 12/21 for pick-up on 12/23 or 12/24 between 11am-2pm only
Combo - Small (10-15 people)$120.00
Assortment of soft & hard cheese (unless otherwise requested), cured meats, dried fruit, fresh fruit, seasonal preserve, stone ground mustard, quicos (Spanish corn nuts), cornichons, and 1 box of crackers.
*Photos are examples
Dutch Apple Pie$40.00
Apple Pie with a Crumb Topping - warm in low oven and serve with ice cream!
**Order now until 12/21 for pick-up on 12/23 or 12/24 between 11am-2pm only

Location

40 W Green St

Pasadena CA

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena

No reviews yet

Everything just taste better

Himalayan Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!The cuisines which are mainly popular and traditional in Himalaya throughout Nepal and Northern India too are prepared with those herbs and shrubs as the spices and ingredients for the tasty, fragrance and nutrition.

Tatsu Ramen - Pasadena

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Amara Chocolate & Coffee

No reviews yet

Amara Café has brought unique flavors from Latin America. The espresso bar is full of innovative coffee drinks, award winning hot chocolate and colorful eats like Venezuelan Gluten Free Arepas, Cachapas and famous Vegan Crispy Churros made fresh to order

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston