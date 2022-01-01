Go
Come as you are and enjoy! We are a family-friendly Bakery and Cafe. If you want fresh baked bread, a delicious cup of coffee, or a meal, then stop by Agora and say hello!

15 CHINQUAPIN RD

Popular Items

The Italian$12.99
Mozzarella, Tomato, and Arugula on Sourdough bread with a balsamic glaze and fresh pesto spread
Yogurt Bowl$8.99
Iced Coffee$3.25
Turkey Avocado$14.99
Sliced turkey, avocado, and brie with a garlic aioli spread on Multigrain Bread
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$6.99
A buttermilk biscuit with bacon, egg, and munster cheese. Egg can come scrambled or fried.
Kids Waffle$4.50
Drip Coffee$2.50
Avocado$9.99
Multigrain or Sourdough bread with avocado seasoned with salt, pepper and a splash of lime juice topped with parmesan cheese.. You can also make this more of a meal by adding, bacon, egg or cheese.
Latte$4.50
12 oz drink, 2 oz of espresso with 8 oz of milk.
Turkey & Bacon Club$13.99
Location

15 CHINQUAPIN RD

Pinehurst NC

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
