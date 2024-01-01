Cannolis in Agoura Hills

Our Cannoli is the quintessential Italian dessert that promises a taste of sweet nostalgia with every bite. These iconic pastry tubes are filled with a velvety ricotta cheese mixture and a hint of orange zest, each bite offering a delightful contrast of textures – the crispy, flaky shell and the creamy, slightly sweet filling. To add a touch of indulgence, they're often garnished with a sprinkle of powdered sugar, a dusting of cocoa, and a handful of miniature chocolate chips. Whether you're enjoying them as a personal treat or sharing the joy with friends and family, our Cannoli is the perfect choice for those who appreciate the timeless charm of Italian pastry classics.

