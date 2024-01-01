Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Agoura Hills

Agoura Hills restaurants
Agoura Hills restaurants that serve cannolis

Carrara's Pastries Agoura Hills

28914 Roadside Dr., Agoura Hills

Cannoli$3.00
Our Cannoli is the quintessential Italian dessert that promises a taste of sweet nostalgia with every bite. These iconic pastry tubes are filled with a velvety ricotta cheese mixture and a hint of orange zest, each bite offering a delightful contrast of textures – the crispy, flaky shell and the creamy, slightly sweet filling. To add a touch of indulgence, they're often garnished with a sprinkle of powdered sugar, a dusting of cocoa, and a handful of miniature chocolate chips. Whether you're enjoying them as a personal treat or sharing the joy with friends and family, our Cannoli is the perfect choice for those who appreciate the timeless charm of Italian pastry classics.
Parma's Pizzeria

5649 Kanan Rd, Agoura Hills

Cannolis (3 for $10)$10.00
