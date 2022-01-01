Go
Popular Items

Surf & Turf Burrito$11.75
Asada, Shrimp or Fish, Cabbage, Fries, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Mayo
Aguas Bowl$9.75
Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Spicy Mayo, Cotija Cheese
California Burrito$10.25
Choice of Protein, Fries, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream
Pozole Verde$11.25
Hominy and Chicken Soup Garnished with Lime, Cabbage, Radish, Cilantro, Onion.
Condiments are packaged separate.
California Fries$10.25
Choice of Protein, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream
Land Taco$3.50
Asada Taco: Topped with Cilantro & Onion.
Chicken Taco: Topped with Pico de Gallo.
Sea Taco$4.00
Deep fried Baja style
Shrimp or Fish Taco.
Topped with Cabbage, Spicy Mayo, and Pico de Gallo .
Torta$8.25
Choice of Protein, Shredded. Cheese, Lettuce, Cilantro, Tomato, Mayo, Guacamole & Sour Cream in a toasted Pan Telera
Chunky Guac & chips$3.50
Aguas Frescas
Location

5248 Long Beach Boulevard

Long Beach CA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
