Agua Verde Cafe

Agua Verde Café, casual waterfront dining with amazing views, patio and outdoor seating!
Authentic Mexican cuisine, made fresh daily using local, sustainable, organic and natural ingredients.

1303 NE Boat Street • $

Avg 4 (2445 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Burrito$13.50
roasted peppers, yams, corn, queso, guacamole, rice, pinto beans, avocado sauce, pico de gallo, served with a side of tortilla chips
Pork Burrito$14.50
pork with guacamole, queso, rice, pinto beans, cilantro, onions, served with a side of tortilla chips
*Mangodilla$10.50
quesadilla with mango, poblano peppers, green onions
Pollo Burrito$15.00
chicken with guacamole, queso, rice, pinto beans, cilantro, onions, served with a side of tortilla chips
*Quesadilla$9.00
flour tortilla with Monterey jack & cheddar cheese
Baja Burrito$16.00
panko breaded cod, pico de gallo, red cabbage, chipotle mayo, guacamole, rice, pinto beans, served with a side of tortilla chips
Picarita Salad$10.00
romaine lettuce, grilled corn, poblano peppers, red bell peppers, avocado, cumin, black beans, lime and cilantro dressing, topped with tortilla strips
Carne Tacos$16.00
grilled steak, onions, cilantro, radish, avocado salsa
Carne Burrito$15.50
grilled steak with guacamole, queso, rice, pinto beans, cilantro, onions, served with a side of tortilla chips
Guacamole & Chips$11.00
avocado, onion, garlic, cilantro, serrano peppers, fresh lime juice
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

1303 NE Boat Street

Seattle WA

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Saint Bread

No reviews yet

Welcome!

Eastlake Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sushi Kappo Tamura

No reviews yet

Sushi Kappo Tamura features seasonal ingredients of the Pacific Northwest in authentic Japanese preparation.

Little Water Cantina

No reviews yet

Little Water Cantina is an independent Mexican restaurant located in the Eastlake neighborhood of Seattle with a huge, tented and heated patio overlooking Lake Union. Going on our 10th year, we have won "Best Mexican," "Best Outdoor Dining," "Best Day Drinking" and "Best Margarita and Guacamole" from various publications including the readers of Seattle Magazine.
Our menu is based in culinary traditions spanning all of Mexico from Baja to Oaxaca, but we like to have fun interpreting these dishes within the context of the Pacific Northwest.
COVID: We have a heated tent on our patio with ample airflow; we also have tables that are outside of the tent. All employees and customers are required to wear masks. The restaurant is constantly sanitized and employees get regular Covid tests. None of our employees or regulars who visit several times a week have contracted Covid!

