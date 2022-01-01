Go
Ah-Sigh-E Trenton

Come in and enjoy! Our dairy-free acai bowls and smoothies are so good anytime of the day. All are refined sugar free featuring local honey or agave and our bowls start out with our homemade granola. Tons of gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, vegan and vegetarian options

315 South Trenton Avenue

Popular Items

Pink Dragon Smoothie$6.00
This beautiful smoothies is backed by a great flavor personality. Made with dragon fruit, pineapple, mango, peach, strawberry, unsweetened coconut and agave. Vegan the way it come it will have you saying "WOW that is good!"
Berry Acai$6.00
The real deal! It is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey! Dairy free, gluten free, Soy free and refined sugar free! Make it vegan by substituting the honey with agave.
CHERRY BOMB
Made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with dark sweet cherries, banana slices, chia seeds, almonds slices, cacao nibs and raw local honey! The bomb and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
Pink Power (with collagen)$8.00
This pink smoothie features grass fed collagen for healthy skin, nails and joints. Made with collagen, dragon fruit, pineapple, mango, peach, strawberry, unsweetened coconut and agave. This smoothie will have you glowing in no time!
SUNSHINE STATE
A tropical fruit lovers dream! Made with our Tropica Blend (in the blend is Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh pineapple, strawberry, banana, sunflower seeds, hemp hearts and raw local honey! Sunshine for your mouth on a vacation and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
NUTTY DRAGON
Made with our DRAGON Blend (in the blend is dragon fruit, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with with fresh blueberries, banana slices, cashews, almonds slices, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So nutty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! berrylicious and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
NUTTY CACAO
Love chocolate, love nuts? You'll love the Nutty Cacao! Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana, cacao nibs, cashews, almond slices and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
TIGER BOWL
Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, strawberry, banana, cacao nibs, hemp hearts and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
Peanut Cacao$6.00
We love the peanut butter chocolate flavor in this smootie! Made with peanut butter, cacao powder, banana, acai, dark sweet cherries, mango, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey.
RED, WHITE & BLUE$7.00
Our most popular bowl made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh strawberries, banana slices, blueberries, hemp hearts, chia seeds, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So good and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan with agave instead of honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
Location

Tulsa OK

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
