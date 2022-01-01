Ahan
Ahan, meaning food in Lao, was created by Jamie Hoang and Chuckie Brown. Their goal is to bring Asian inspired dishes using local ingredients to the Madison restaurant scene.
2262 Winnebago St.
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2262 Winnebago St.
Madison WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Union Corners Brewery
Come on in and enjoy!
The Bur Oak
Come in and enjoy!
Dexter's Pub
Madison's Neighborhood Craft Beer Bar!
BANZO RESTAURANT
Madison's Favorite Mediterranean