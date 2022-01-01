Go
Ahan

Ahan, meaning food in Lao, was created by Jamie Hoang and Chuckie Brown. Their goal is to bring Asian inspired dishes using local ingredients to the Madison restaurant scene.

2262 Winnebago St.

Avg 4 (38 reviews)

Popular Items

Praram Long Song$17.00
Choice of fried chicken or tofu, delicata squash, broccoli, cauliflower, scarlet turnips, carrots, crimini and shiitake mushrooms, scallion, cilantro, peanuts, fried garlic, with a side of peanut sauce and jasmine rice.
Summer Rolls$8.50
** Edible flowers are limited and we may run out. They will be replaced with micro greens from Garden to Be & Vitruvian Farms.**
Rice paper wrapper, baby romaine, nasturtiums/ violas (@gardentobe_scott ) or Vitruvian Farm micro greens , radish, cucumber, carrot, bean sprouts, cilantro, mint, scallion, peanuts, and nước chấm for dipping.
(GF, M-VE, P, DF, M-NF)
Green Curry$14.00
chicken or tofu, coconut milk, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, cilantro, onion, bamboo, bok choy, Thai eggplant, lime, scallion, pickled pepper, pea shoots, jasmine rice (M-VE, GS, M-GF, NF, DF)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
Red Curry Udon$14.00
chicken or tofu, udon noodles, coconut red curry, roasted squash, local mushroom blend, onion, cherry tomatoes, toasted coconut, Thai chili flake, cilantro, scallion, lime wedge (NF, DF, M-VE)
Pork Dumpling (6pc)$9.00
Enos Farm pork, ginger, cabbage, garlic, scallion, ponzu (DF, NF)
Khao Tod$12.00
deep-fried rice, imitation crab, red curry, lemongrass, coconut, scallion, cilantro, lime leaf mayo (GS, DF, P) *imitation crab contains shellfish*
Drunken Noodles$14.00
Pork or tofu, tomato, bok choy, scallion, cilantro, Thai basil (DF, P, NF, M-VE)
**contains shellfish and fish sauce
Vegetable Egg Rolls (2pc)$7.00
Beet, tofu, cabbage, mushroom, carrot, bean thread noodles, sweet & sour (V, DF, NF)
Chèvre Wontons (4pc)$8.00
Cream cheese, Chevre, scallion, sweet & sour (V, NF)
Lao Egg Roll (Pork) (2pc)$7.00
Enos farm ground pork, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, vermicelli noodles, scallion, ginger, garlic, nước chấm (DF, NF)
Location

2262 Winnebago St.

Madison WI

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
