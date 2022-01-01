Go
Ahipoki CA

Fresh Cut Daily!
Thank you for your patronage!
The Ahipoki Team

8420 balboa blvd unit #114

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Salmon Bowl$12.59
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Add Miso Soup$1.25
Thai Iced Tea$3.99
3 Scoops Poke Bowl$15.49
3 Scoops Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Unagi Musubi (2)$6.25
Grilled Spam Musubi (2 pieces)
Miso Soup$2.50
2 Scoop Poke Bowl$12.99
2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Can Soda$1.50
Kids Poke Bowl$6.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken$8.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
Location

Northridge CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
