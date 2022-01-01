Ahipoki CA

Mario's Early Toast - Sierra College Blvd

Here at Mario’s Early Toast, we go out of our way to make sure every customer leaves with not only a full stomach, but also a full heart. You may notice that our employee uniforms clearly state our company motto, “Love People” on the back. We firmly believe that in todays society it is so important to make sure that our patrons leave feeling loved so that they can continue to spread the warmth and kindness that they received in our restaurant to the rest of the community. There are so many factors that make Mario’s Early Toast a unique dining experience, but we prefer if you come in and see the difference for yourself.

