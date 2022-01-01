Go
Ahipoki CA

356 S. Mountain Ave

Popular Items

Kids Poke Bowl$6.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
Tropical Drink$3.99
Unagi Musubi (1)$3.50
Grilled Unagi Musubi (1 piece)
Miso Soup$2.50
3 Scoops Poke Bowl$15.49
3 Scoops Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
2 Scoop Poke Bowl$12.99
2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$8.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
Spam Musubi (1)$2.75
Grilled Spam Musubi
Salmon Bowl$12.50
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Spam Musubi (2)$5.29
2 Grilled Spam Musubis
356 S. Mountain Ave

Upland CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
