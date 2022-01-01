Go
Ahipoki image
Seafood

Ahipoki

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

404 Reviews

$

1515 N 7th Ave #140

Phoenix, AZ 85003

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Fountain Drink$1.99
Spam Musubi (2)$4.95
2 Scoop Bowl$11.95
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$11.95
Macarons$3.75
Spam Musubi (1)$2.95
Kids Poke Bowl$7.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
3 Scoop Bowl$13.95
Thai Iced Tea$3.95
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$9.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1515 N 7th Ave #140, Phoenix AZ 85003

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Pop 'N Tea Bar

No reviews yet

Home of the world-famous handcrafted Diamond Bars made from gelato and sorbetto! We also proudly serve quality crafted teas on tap and refreshing smoothies and slushies.

Little O's

No reviews yet

OHSO inspired, Employee owned. Some of your OHSO favorites, with some of our own stuff as well, with the same neighborhood hang out vibe you've grown to love.

Thai Recipe Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Larder + The Delta

No reviews yet

We are a restaurant that is part of a new movement; a kitchen of chefs who work collaboratively and share collectively; a menu that's designed to illustrate the diversity through local Arizona produce with dishes that highlight how one essential ingredient can be presented in various of ways.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Ahipoki

orange star4.3 • 404 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston