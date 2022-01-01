Ahipoki
Fresh cut poke daily!
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
820 N 54th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
820 N 54th St
Chandler AZ
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Smokin Fins
Seafood | Sushi | Grill
Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits
Come in and enjoy!
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
Come in and enjoy!
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade
Gourmet Hand-Crafted Lemonades with Fresh Fruit Purees. Purchase in One of Our Collectable Mason Jars. Offering Healthy Options such as Acai & Pitaya Bowls, Toasts, Flatbreads, Grains Bowls, Overnight Oats, Smoothies, and Locally Brewed Cold Brew Coffees. Come In and Enjoy Today!