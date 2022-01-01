Go
Ahipoki

Fresh cut poke daily!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

820 N 54th St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1598 reviews)

Popular Items

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$11.95
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Macarons$3.75
Unagi Musubi (1)$3.50
Thai Iced Tea$3.95
Green Tea Latte$3.95
Kids Poke Bowl$7.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
2 Scoop Bowl$11.95
2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
3 Scoop Bowl$13.95
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$9.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
Unagi Musubi (2)$5.95
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

820 N 54th St

Chandler AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
