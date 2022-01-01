Go
Seafood

Ahipoki

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

21201 S ELLSWORTH LOOP RD # 110

QUEEN CREEK, AZ 85142

Popular Items

Spam Musubi (1)$2.95
3 Scoop Bowl$13.95
Kids Poke Bowl$7.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
Thai Iced Tea$3.95
Salmon Bowl$11.95
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Unagi Musubi (1)$3.50
2 Scoop Bowl$11.95
2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Fountain Drinks$1.99
Miso Soup$2.50
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$9.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm

