Seafood
Ahipoki
Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
21201 S ELLSWORTH LOOP RD # 110
QUEEN CREEK, AZ 85142
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
21201 S ELLSWORTH LOOP RD # 110, QUEEN CREEK AZ 85142
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Barrio Queen
Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Thai Chili 2 Go
Come in and enjoy!
Some Burros
Come in and enjoy!
Nando's of Queen Creek
Family is our Main Ingredient!