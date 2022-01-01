Go
Ahipoki

Fresh Cut Daily!
Thank you for your patronage!
The Ahipoki Team

2805 N Scottsdale Road

Popular Items

Add Miso Soup$1.00
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$9.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
3 Scoop Bowl$13.95
2 Scoop Bowl$11.95
2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Thai Iced Tea$3.95
Kids Poke Bowl$7.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
Spam Musubi (2)$4.95
2 Grilled Spam Musubis
Spam Musubi (1)$2.95
Grilled Spam Musubi
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$11.95
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Macarons$3.75
Location

2805 N Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
D'Lite Healthy On The Go - Old Town

Good Food Fast....

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles

Come on in and enjoy!

BEG Bakery & Creamery

Welcome to BEG Bakery. A bakery reimagined. We are Butter Free, Egg Free,Gluten free, plant based bakery. We provide the highest quality baked goods and ice creams for all eating lifestyles. We take pride and care in manufacturing plant based & gluten free dessert products that are contamination free. We strive for only the best taste and texture possible. Your eating experience should reflect all of the love and care that went into it.
We are looking to provide you with amazing baked goods with quality and thoughtful ingredients. We don’t believe in labels as they breed intolerance. What are you intolerant too? Dairy? Gluten? No labels here… People choose our products because of how amazing they are and not some food category label

Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale's favorite neighborhood sushi bar

