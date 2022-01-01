Go
Ahipoki CA

Fresh Cut Daily!
Thank you for your patronage!
The Ahipoki Team

1377 E GLADSTONE ST.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Unagi Musubi (2)$6.25
Grilled Spam Musubi (2 pieces)
Spam Musubi (2)$5.29
2 Grilled Spam Musubis
Salmon Bowl$12.50
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Fountain Drinks$2.25
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$9.99
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
1 Piece Spam Musubi$2.99
Grilled Spam Musubi
Dumplings$7.99
Kids Poke Bowl$7.25
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
3 Scoops Poke Bowl$15.49
3 Scoops Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
2 Scoop Poke Bowl$12.99
2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Location

1377 E GLADSTONE ST.

GLENDORA CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
