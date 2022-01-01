Go
Consumer picView gallery

Ah-Ko Sushi - 45 w golf rd

Open today 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

45 w golf rd

Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

45 w golf rd, Arlington Heights IL 60005

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Golden Brunch
orange star4.5 • 2,502
31 East Golf Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Go To Catering
orange starNo Reviews
31 E GOLF RD ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Sozai Banzai
orange starNo Reviews
1089 East Golf Road Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Madurau Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1035 S Arlington Heights Road Arlington Height, IL 60004
View restaurantnext
Tacos Jerez - Rolling Meadows - 1410 Golf Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1410 Golf Rd Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View restaurantnext
Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1729 West Golf Road Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Arlington Heights

altThai
orange star4.8 • 4,310
40 S. Arlington Heights Road Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Golden Brunch
orange star4.5 • 2,502
31 East Golf Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant - Arlington Heights
orange star4.7 • 1,894
1711 E Central Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Arlington Heights
orange star4.4 • 1,237
140 East Wing St Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurantnext
Passero
orange star4.4 • 752
3 S Evergreen Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Hey Nonny
orange star4.6 • 540
10 South Vail Avenue Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Arlington Heights

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Ah-Ko Sushi - 45 w golf rd

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston