Ai Pono - Bolsa Chica

The Black Trumpet Bistro

Black Trumpet Bistro has been a family run restaurant in the heart of Huntington beach. Preparing fresh sauces, soups and dessert daily makes Black Trumpet Bistro a highlight of Huntington beach. We combine fresh ingredients, great recipes and friendly service at a fair price.

The Black Trumpet Bistro specializes in Mediterranean tapas, small plates that bring you flavors from Italy, France, Spain, Greece and Morocco right here to Huntington Beach, CA.

