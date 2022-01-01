Go
Toast

AIDAN'S PUB

Come in and enjoy!

5 John Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$6.00
Shepherds Pie$14.00
A traditional Irish favorite! A blend of Ground Beef, Peas, and Carrots. Topped with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy.
Buffalo Tenders$10.00
(5) Served with Celery and Bleu Cheese.
*Ulster Burger$14.00
A Juicy 8 oz. Black Angus Burger, grilled to your liking, with toppings of your choice!
*Burger by the 1/4 lb. Cut$10.00
The 4 oz. Black Angus Ulster Burger, cooked to your liking, and toppings of your choice!
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Spicy Cajun Seasonings, topped with Mushrooms, Sautéed Onions, and American Cheese on a bulkie roll served with pub fries & a pickle.
Reuben Sandwich$13.00
The Classic, served with Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Thousand Island Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread served with pub fries & a pickle.
Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap$11.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Bleu Cheese Dressing, wrapped in a tomato basil wrap served with pub fries & a pickle
Cup of New England Clam Chowder$5.00
An Aidan's Pub Favorite!
Fish & Chips$17.00
Beer-Battered Cod Fillet, served with Tartar Sauce, Pub Fries and Coleslaw.
See full menu

Location

5 John Street

Bristol RI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thames Waterside Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bristol Sunset Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Quito's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Established in 1954 as a clam shack. Joanna Quito (Albert Quito's mother) would sell fish 'n chips on Fridays. Albert Quito saw the potential of Bristol and the beautiful location as an opportunity to develop the restaurant into something really special. Now Quito's hosts over 32 tables and is open 9 months out of the year. We specialize in local fresh seafood done with an italian flare.

Statesman Tavern

No reviews yet

modern american tavern serving local food + drinks in downtown Bristol, Rhode Island.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston