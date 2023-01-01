Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Scandia
  • /
  • aikodawg Concessions - 22605 olinda trail N
A map showing the location of aikodawg Concessions - 22605 olinda trail NView gallery

aikodawg Concessions - 22605 olinda trail N

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

22605 olinda trail N

Scandia, MN 55073

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

22605 olinda trail N, Scandia MN 55073

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tippy Canoes
orange star4.0 • 283
1020 N Cascade St Osceola, WI 54020
View restaurantnext
Chisago Lakes Grill - 12975 292nd St
orange starNo Reviews
12975 292nd St Lindstrom, MN 55045
View restaurantnext
HANKS BAR
orange starNo Reviews
2391 65TH ST. New Richmond, WI 54017
View restaurantnext
Jake's On The Lakes -
orange starNo Reviews
300 Andrews Ave Center City, MN 55012
View restaurantnext
Mr Large Burrito - 21450 Forest Blvd. N
orange starNo Reviews
21450 Forest Blvd. N Forest Lake, MN 55025
View restaurantnext
Norman Quacks Chophouse - Forest Lake
orange starNo Reviews
843 W Broadway Ave Forest Lake, MN 55025
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Scandia

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (468 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

aikodawg Concessions - 22605 olinda trail N

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston