Ainslie

Menu includes wood-fired pizzas, housemade pastas, NY steak, free range chicken, and more

76 Ainslie St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2925 reviews)

Popular Items

Tiramisu$8.00
Meatballs Pomodoro$12.00
San Marzano Tomatoes & Parmigiano
Wood Fired Wings$14.00
Gorgonzola Dulce. 6 PC
Diavola Pizza$16.00
Spicy Salami, San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives & Oregano
Spaghetti Pomodoro$16.00
San Marzano Tomatoes, basil, Olive Oil & Parmigiano Reggiano
Margherita Pizza$16.00
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil
Penne Alla Vodka$17.00
Cacio e Pepe$17.00
Cracked Black Pepper, Pecorino Romano
Arugula Salad$12.00
Parmigiano, Apples, Olive Oil & Lemon
Ainslie Burger$18.00
Prosciutto, Gorgonzola Dulce on Brioche Bun & Truffle Fries
Location

76 Ainslie St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
