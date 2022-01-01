Ainslie
Menu includes wood-fired pizzas, housemade pastas, NY steak, free range chicken, and more
FRENCH FRIES
76 Ainslie St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
76 Ainslie St
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.
Come in and enjoy!
Northern Bell
Come in and enjoy!
The Sandwich Shop
Food is Love!
Wei's
Come on in and enjoy!