The Ainsworth brings a sophisticated twist to the classic all-American sports bar, restaurant and private event experience. Interiors are casual-sexy and super comfortable with an eclectic mix of luxe touches and urban chic details. Life’s simple pleasures – an after-work cocktail, a cold beer, a perfectly grilled steak – are richer, trendier, and more fun at The Ainsworth. It’s a happy, high-energy atmosphere where luxury is all about enjoying every moment to its fullest with friends, colleagues, and the people you meet while you’re there.

3 S 2nd Street

Popular Items

AZ Wedge$12.00
crisp iceberg lettuce, blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, baby heirloom tomatoes, crispy applewood bacon, chives
Trash Can Nachos$16.00
blue corn tortilla chips, black beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, queso, guacamole, sour cream [add chicken or bbq pork +6]
Caesar Salad$12.00
crisp romaine lettuce, spiced black focaccia crouton, caesar dressing
Honey Hot Chick$16.00
tempura battered chicken breast, honey hot sauce, housemade jalapeño slaw, dill pickles, ainsworth sauce, brioche bun
Fried Mac & Cheese$12.00
golden fried 3 cheese mac-n-cheese, panko bread crumbs, pomodoro, garlic oil, parmesan
Wagyu Burger$22.00
8oz wagyu beef patty, white cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, crispy prosciutto, tomato relish, butter leaf lettuce, black focaccia bun
Diamondback Burger$17.00
angus patty, smoked shredded pork, bbq sauce, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, bacon jam, brioche bun
K Chicken Fingers$8.00
served with ranch and choice of fries or fruit
6 Wings$14.00
tossed with your choice of chipotle bbq, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, hot, honey hot, or mild || served with ranch or top-shelf bleu cheese
Hangover Burger$19.00
two 6oz angus patties, cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, ainsworth sauce, fried egg, black focaccia bun, breakfast potatoes

Location

Phoenix AZ

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
