AIR Pizza

NY Style Pizza - pies and slices for the people of Ojai!

11492 N Ventura Avenue

Popular Items

Kauai Ojai - Full Pie$29.00
It might be straight Haole but it's still delish - not your usual Hawaiian, with bacon and chili-flavored fruit (mango or pineapple) - depending on the season!
The Big Greek Salad$12.00
Oh - we made this one right. Yellow peppers, kalamata olives, fresh tomatos, local avocados, and fresh mozzarella (vegan is an option, and so is grilled chicken).
Meat Puppet - Full Pie$30.00
This pizza is punk rock and here to meat - sausage, bacon, grilled chicken, and pepperoni come together and it is glorious music. 18" pie with 8 slices. One size only.
Arugula Parms Salad$8.00
It's fresh arugula, it's fresh parmesan, it's fresh lemon, salt and pepper. It's straight up fresh.
Mexican Coke$4.00
Cesar Lives Salad$10.00
Fresh romaine, Grana Padano parmesan, and in-house Cesar dressing - made fresh with eggs, anchovies, mustard, olive oil and Worcestershire - just like Dean Martin would have liked it. All dressings on the side.
The Cheese - Full Pie$24.00
Your classic cheese pizza - done NY-style with fresh sourdough and Italian cheeses. Kids love it all, adults love it, it's cheese freaking pizza. 18" pie with 8 slices. One size only.
The Skinny Greek - Full Pie$28.00
Ti kaneis! Welcome to the most beautiful place on Earth outside of Ojai, Greece! Bulgarian feta, fresh tomatoes, Kalamata olives from the homeland, red onions, and oregano, just like yiayia would want it. 18" pie with 8 slices. One size only.
Mr. Pepperoni - Full Pie$26.00
Can you dig the pepperoni anymore than this? Don't think so. Italian cheese, Italian meat, NY style, right here in Ojai. 18" pie with 8 slices. One size only.
Mira Monte - Full Pie$27.00
It's one of the yummiest pizzas in town. Wild mushrooms, yellow peppers, Kalamata olives, ricotta, garlic, basil, and Grana Padano cheese. It’s a special pie for a special place.
Location

11492 N Ventura Avenue

Ojai CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
