AIR Pizza
NY Style Pizza - pies and slices for the people of Ojai!
11492 N Ventura Avenue
Popular Items
Location
11492 N Ventura Avenue
Ojai CA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Café BōKU
Get Fueled! Charge Your Car* Charge Your Body!
Jim and Rob's Fresh Grill
Welcome to the Online Ordering website for Jim & Rob's Fresh Grill Ojai!
You're just a few clicks away from a tasty meal ready for Take Out or Delivery!
"Where we don't serve fast food, but healthy food as fast as we can!"
Here at Jim & Rob's, we've been happily dishing out healthy, delicious Mexican and American food for breakfast, lunch and dinner for over 20 years! We're proud to be voted Ojai's "Favorite Burrito", "Favorite Burger", and "Favorite Lunch Spot" many times over!
Rory's Place
Come in and enjoy!