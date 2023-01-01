Go
Main picView gallery

Wow Bao - Wow Bao

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1 Saarinen

Dulles, VA 20166

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1 Saarinen, Dulles VA 20166

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kabobi By The Helmand - Dulles Station Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2321A Dulles Station Blvd Herndon, VA 20171
View restaurantnext
Ned Devine's Irish Gastro Pub & Restaurant - 2465 Centreville Road
orange starNo Reviews
2465 Centreville Road Herndon, VA 20171
View restaurantnext
Stone's Cove Kitbar - 2403 Centreville Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2403 Centreville Rd Herndon, VA 20171
View restaurantnext
Tatva Indian Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
2443 Centreville Rd Suite G1 Herndon, VA 20171
View restaurantnext
Mirch Dhamaka
orange starNo Reviews
2443 Centreville Road Herndon, VA 20171
View restaurantnext
Brain Drain Food Hall - Herndon
orange starNo Reviews
3061C Centreville Rd Herndon, VA 20171
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dulles

Thai by Thai -
orange star4.5 • 4,987
46930 Cedar Lake Plaza Sterling, VA 20164
View restaurantnext
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Sterling
orange star4.7 • 1,364
7 Pidgeon Hill Dr Sterling, VA 20165
View restaurantnext
Saffron House of Kabob
orange star4.8 • 1,100
_20921 DAVENPORT DR Sterling, VA 20165
View restaurantnext
The Dons' Wood Fired Pizza - Cascades Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 545
21018 Southbank St Sterling, VA 20165
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0139 - Sterling Southbank
orange star4.8 • 286
21012 Southbank St Sterling, VA 20165
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 9139 - Sterling Southbank (OLD)
orange star4.8 • 286
21012 Southbank St Sterling, VA 20165
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Dulles

Herndon

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Wow Bao - Wow Bao

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston