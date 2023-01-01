Go
A map showing the location of Miss Shirley's Cafe - Miss Shirley's CafeView gallery

Miss Shirley's Cafe - Miss Shirley's Cafe

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

BWI Airport

Baltimore, MD 21240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

BWI Airport, Baltimore MD 21240

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Maiwand Kabob
orange star4.5 • 3,282
839 Elkridge Landing Rd Linthicum Height, MD 21090
View restaurantnext
The Elkridge Furnace Inn
orange star4.6 • 3,797
5745 Furnace Ave Elkridge, MD 21075
View restaurantnext
G&M Restaurant - 804 N Hammonds Ferry Rd
orange star4.4 • 9
804 N Hammonds Ferry Rd Linthicum Height, MD 21090
View restaurantnext
Carmelo's - Linthicum
orange starNo Reviews
419 South Camp Meade Rd Linthicum Height, MD 21090
View restaurantnext
Martha's Cafe - 5507 Oregon Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5507 Oregon Ave Arbutus, MD 21227
View restaurantnext
DePaola's Pub and Grille
orange starNo Reviews
1401 Sulphur Spring Rd Halethorpe, MD 21227
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Baltimore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Miss Shirley's Cafe - Miss Shirley's Cafe

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston