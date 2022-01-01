Airline Brewing Company - Amherst
Our brewery is located in a retired furniture mill that was once a thriving rural Maine business in Amherst. Paul Bunyan Furniture Company was located here for over 30 years, therefore our brewery is filled with artifacts and treasures from a woodworking world that came many years before us. While here you can enjoy our fresh craft beer, our brewery restaurant , cider, wine, liquors and both indoor and outdoor seating. It's truly a destination to ENJOY!
22 Mill Lane
Location
Amherst ME
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
