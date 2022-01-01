Airport Steak House
Open today 8:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
1100 AIRPORT ROAD
Hutchinson, KS 67501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
1100 AIRPORT ROAD, Hutchinson KS 67501
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Texas T-Bone Steakhouse
Steaks and Salads Done Right! Hand cut mesquite grilled steaks and our popular Create Your Own Salads.
American Seoul
An American Korean Fusion
Mr Cao Japanese Steakhouse
Come on in and enjoy!
Rusty Needle
Often imitated, never duplicated. Steaks, burgers, wraps, apps., sandwiches, baskets, and wings. You will never leave hungry.