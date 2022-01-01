Go
Aita

Bringing authentic rustic, honest Italian food that brings back traditional, nostalgic flavors and inspired dishes from places we love. Please note: we have a sister establishment named Aita Trattoria located on Franklin Ave in Crown Heights.

PASTA

132 Greene Avenue • $$

Avg 4.8 (2583 reviews)

Popular Items

Little Gem "Caesar"$16.00
roasted tomato dressing (contains raw pasteurized egg yolk) and parmigiano-anchovy crisps. (gluten-free)
Heirloom Beets$17.00
roasted with frisée, grapefruit, whipped ricotta di bufala, and pistachio nuts. (gluten-free)
Gnocchetti$23.00
fresh dumplings of semolina flour, potato, & fresh ricotta with a squash caponata, roma tomato, and scamorza.
Fettuccine Bolognese$24.00
with classic pork & beef bolognese and parmigiano.
Fusilli Lunghi$23.00
fiddlehead ferns, spigarello, kale, basil pesto, pecorino. (vegetarian/nut-free)
Sautéed Broccolini$11.00
with calabrian chili, garlic, and ricotta salata. (gluten-free)
Oxtail Ravioli$25.00
braised oxtail filling tossed in a roasted bone marrow-brown butter and crispy sage. (cannot be done gluten-free or dairy-free)
Lasagna Bolognese$22.00
layers of fresh pasta, classic pork & beef ragú and parmigiano. (cannot be done gluten-free or dairy-free)
Oxtail Burger$19.00
10 oz. of oxtail ground in-house stacked with tomato, rocket lettuce, cheddar, jalapeño, and spring onion on a brioche bun with herbed french fries.
Lasagna Verdure$22.00
layers of fresh pasta, soft leeks, baby kale, roasted wild mushrooms, and fontina. (cannot be done gluten-free or dairy-free)
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

132 Greene Avenue

Brooklyn NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

