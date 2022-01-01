Aizen
Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
232 East 2nd Street Suite B
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
232 East 2nd Street Suite B, Los Angeles CA 90012
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Mermaid Bar
Good Drinks, Good Food and Good Fun
Sunright Tea Studio
Come in and enjoy!
Terraza Cha Cha Cha
Come in and enjoy!
Daikokuya - Little Tokyo
Daikokuya Opened its first location in Los Angeles in 2002,
One of the first ramen bars in the scene of LA, Daikokuya has since expanded into multiple spots beyond its original location of Little Tokyo. Tonkotsu broth is Our signature due to its delicious umami flavor, and Ramen is made with custom noodles that incorporate our signature broth and the perfect mix of toppings.
We have locations in Little Tokyo, El Monte, Sawtelle, and Monterey Park.