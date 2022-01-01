Go
Life is supposed to be fun! With burgers, beer, booze, and bombs of peanuts, AJ Bombers is the most fun place to leave your stamp and enjoy some grub. It’s just as fun to hang here with your friends or bring the kids for a fun family meal and we’ve won multiple “Best Burger” awards… so you know it’s going to be good.

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1247 N Water St • $$

Avg 4.3 (3881 reviews)

Popular Items

Barrie Burger$10.00
¼lb patty, American cheese,neuske's bacon and natural chunky p-nut butter
Cheese Curds$6.50
Fresh Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds fried and served with chipotle ranch.
Classic Shake$5.50
Side Tots$3.50
Like In 3rd Grade, Only Better
AJ Classic Single$9.00
¼lb patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Bombers sauce
Fried Tenders & Fries$11.00
Served crispy or grilled naked with your choice of sauce
The Big Boy Tribute$13.50
A tribute to Marc's classic American burger. Two 1/4lb patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tribute sauce, double-decker sesame seed bun
Milwaukee Burger$11.50
¼lb patty, WI Colby cheese, neuske's bacon, topped with Schlitz onions
AJ Classic Double$12.00
Two ¼lb patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Bombers sauce
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$8.50
Chopped buffalo chicken and cheddar cheese with a side or ranch or bleu cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1247 N Water St

Milwaukee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

