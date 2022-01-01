Go
AJ's Burgers

Eat The Best Eat Homemade
Always Cooking with Passion & Love

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

542 NORTH AVE • $$

Avg 4.6 (1499 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
thin cut crispy delicous
Garlic Rolls A MUST TRY!$8.00
Insanely delicious garlic donuts; fresh dough, fried and then baked with EVOO, garlic and seasonings 30 plus years still my daughters favorite!
Buffalo Wings$12.00
Jumbo chicken wings, dry rubbed, baked then fried to delicious crispiness served with homemade blue cheese dressing
EZ Cheeseburger Slider & Fries$10.00
Our Delicous blend of fresh chopmeat formed for the perfect little cheeseburger
1/2 lb Cheeseburger the Works$11.50
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on Martin's potato rolls
1/4 lb SLIDER$8.50
Fresh ground beef smashed with sweet onions topped with cheese, pickle and ketchup on a Martin potato roll
Award Winning Shrimp BisqueA MUST TRY!$8.00
Classic techniques to exract and blend flavors of shrimp and shells making a creamy, rich soup with chunks of shrimp
Fries$6.00
baked Idaho potatoes hand cut & fried
Thin Cut Fries for the Kids$6.00
thin cut crispy delicous
AJ's # 1 Chicken$18.00
char-grilled chicken, garlic sautéed broccoli rabe, provolone, hot cherry peppers on our homemade artisan roll
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

542 NORTH AVE

NEW ROCHELLE NY

Sunday12:00 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

