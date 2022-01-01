AJ's Burgers
Eat The Best Eat Homemade
Always Cooking with Passion & Love
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
542 NORTH AVE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
542 NORTH AVE
NEW ROCHELLE NY
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 8:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill
the FLAGSHIP is BACK!!
after a long over extended hiatus from NEW RO ... SmokeHouse is back, bigger & better.
Sin Frontera
Come in and enjoy!
Roc N Ramen
Enjoy Slurppers!!!!!
Krave
Come in and enjoy!