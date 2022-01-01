Go
Toast

AJ's Kitchen

Fresh, Local & Scratch Made!!!

17 North Main Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

17 North Main Street

Pearl River NY

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kwan Thai Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Davey's Irish Pub & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Uncle Louie's (Montvale)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston