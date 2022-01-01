Go
Toast

AJ's on the Creek

We invite you to dine outside by the creek while savoring the fresh salt air. It is an experience unique to the Island, and one you will not want to miss!
Steak and Seafood are our specialties!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

6585 Maddox Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (1916 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6585 Maddox Blvd

Chincoteague VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chincotiki-

No reviews yet

Caribbean Grille and Tiki Bar on the bay in Chincoteague, Virginia.

Perkins' Seafood and More

No reviews yet

Come out and enjoy... It's fresh, hot, and cooked on the spot!!!!!!
Try one of our today's specials:
Swai Fish, Whiting, Clam, or Crab Cake Sandwiches

The Island House Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston