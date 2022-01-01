AJ's on the Creek
We invite you to dine outside by the creek while savoring the fresh salt air. It is an experience unique to the Island, and one you will not want to miss!
Steak and Seafood are our specialties!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
6585 Maddox Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6585 Maddox Blvd
Chincoteague VA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
