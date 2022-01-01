Go
Toast

AJ's Sandwiches, Marysville

Come in and enjoy!

221 6th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Feta Salad$10.49
Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Tomato, Avocado, Cucumber And An Egg
Philly Me In The Morning
Juicy steak, melted white American cheese, grilled onions, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, hoagie roll.
PB&J$3.49
Creamy Or Crunchy Peanut Butter With Strawberry Or Grape Jam
Grilled Cheese$3.49
6 Slices Of Cheddar Cheese Perfectly Melted Between Two Slices Of Bread
Half Big Cheese$7.49
1/4 pound all natural ground beef topped with cheddar cheese
Philly Me With BOSS Sauce
Juicy steak, melted white American cheese, grilled onions, BOSS sauce, hoagie roll.
Philly Me With A Twist
Juicy Steak, melted white American cheese, grilled onions, grilled red bell pepper, grilled jalapenos, hoagie roll.
Kids Burger$4.99
1/4 Pound Niman Ranch Ground Beef On A Sesame Bun
Half PL Chatter$7.99
1/4 Pound Of All Natural Ground Beef With Grilled Onions, Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, Peanut Butter, Honey
Half Mr.Spice$7.99
1/4 Pound Of All Natural Ground Beef With Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado, And Our Homemade Garlic-Chipotle Mayo Sauce

Location

221 6th St

Marysville CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stassi's 4th Ward Tavern

No reviews yet

Serving you, your parent & grandparents, for god knows how long!

The Brick Coffee House Cafe

No reviews yet

Located in downtown Marysville, cute cafe featuring a beautiful outdoor patio. Serving breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday 6-2:30. Open for special events and catering. Call for information 530-743-5283

Silver Dollar Saloon Marysville

No reviews yet

History Never Tasted So Good.

Krankin Hanks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston