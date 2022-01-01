Go
AJ's Sandwiches

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1171 Bridge Street • $

Avg 4.6 (1151 reviews)

Popular Items

Black Door$11.49
Black Forest Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Avocado
Sweetness$11.99
Pulled Chicken Glazed With Honey Topping, Havarti Cheese
Uppercut$11.99
Pulled Chicken, Perfect Jack, Bacon, Avocado
Arsonist$11.49
breaded chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, melted pepperjack cheese cooled down with ranch dressing
Fries$3.99
Build Your Own$9.99
If you would like to add cheese, please do so in the "ADD ON" section
Godfather$11.49
Oven Roasted Turkey, Zesty pesto, Slice Roasted-Herbed Red Potatoes, Melted Provolone
1/2 Sandwich$7.99
Choose any signature sandwich in a half size!
Big Cheese$11.99
1/2 Pound Of All Natural Ground Beef With Cheddar Cheese
I'll Have…$11.49
Turkey, Savory Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1171 Bridge Street

Yuba City CA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
