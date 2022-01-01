AJ's Seafood Chicken & Grill

Alice's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Alice's is quickly becoming the premier restaurant in Pensacola with food representing the forgotten classics and exceptional service nestled in the growing area of downtown Pensacola South of Garden Street. We offer a comfortable atmosphere in the Wine Bar where you can dine from both of our menus & have choices of wine, beer and cocktails. We also provide a more upscale dining room and a private dining room for your pleasure. Please join us on this new culinary adventure soon! Our private parking lot is off of H street.

